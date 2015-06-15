FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters

June 15, 2015 / 5:45 PM / 2 years ago

MOVES-SunTrust Banks names Kevin Blair Corporate Treasurer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 15 (Reuters) - SunTrust Banks Inc said it appointed Kevin Blair as Corporate Treasurer, effective July 1.

Blair will oversee the company’s liquidity, capital management, investment portfolio and balance sheet strategy, SunTrust said in a statement.

Blair was most recently head of SunTrust’s commercial specialty segments, where he led several businesses including auto dealer, insurance premium financing and small business administration lending.

Prior to joining SunTrust, Blair was a director on the Georgia Chamber of Commerce Board. (Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru)


