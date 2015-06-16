FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-MOVES-SunTrust Banks names Kevin Blair Corporate Treasurer (June 15)
Sections
Featured
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Irma's aftermath
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 16, 2015 / 4:10 PM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-MOVES-SunTrust Banks names Kevin Blair Corporate Treasurer (June 15)

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(In June 15 story, corrects paragraph four to remove phrase “Prior to joining SunTrust”)

June 15 (Reuters) - SunTrust Banks Inc said it appointed Kevin Blair as corporate treasurer, effective July 1.

Blair will oversee the company’s liquidity, capital management, investment portfolio and balance sheet strategy, SunTrust said in a statement.

Blair was most recently head of SunTrust’s commercial specialty segments, where he led several businesses including auto dealer, insurance premium financing and small business administration lending.

Blair was a director on the Georgia Chamber of Commerce board. (Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.