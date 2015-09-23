FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SunTrust fails to shake lawsuit by borrowers on disability
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
September 23, 2015 / 11:02 AM / 2 years ago

SunTrust fails to shake lawsuit by borrowers on disability

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A lawsuit accusing SunTrust Bank of discriminating against mortgage borrowers receiving disability benefits will not be dismissed but must be moved to Florida, a District of Columbia federal judge ruled.

Filed last year, the proposed class action accused SunTrust of seeking sensitive medical information from disabled potential borrowers, violating federal anti-discrimination laws. The borrowers are represented by lawyers at Relman Dane & Colfax.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1L5okuP

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.