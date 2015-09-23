SunTrust fails to shake lawsuit by borrowers on disability

(Reuters) - A lawsuit accusing SunTrust Bank of discriminating against mortgage borrowers receiving disability benefits will not be dismissed but must be moved to Florida, a District of Columbia federal judge ruled.

Filed last year, the proposed class action accused SunTrust of seeking sensitive medical information from disabled potential borrowers, violating federal anti-discrimination laws. The borrowers are represented by lawyers at Relman Dane & Colfax.

