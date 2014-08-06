FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SunTrust says cooperating with U.S. foreclosure expense probe
Sections
Featured
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
Fed's Yellen holds news conference
ECONOMY
Fed's Yellen holds news conference
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
Mexico earthquake
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 6, 2014 / 11:00 PM / 3 years ago

SunTrust says cooperating with U.S. foreclosure expense probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 6 (Reuters) - SunTrust Banks Inc, a U.S. southeast regional bank, on Wednesday said it is cooperating with the office of U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara in New York in a broader-based industry investigation regarding claims for foreclosure-related expenses charged by law firms.

In a regulatory filing, the Atlanta-based lender said the charges concern the foreclosure of loans guaranteed or insured by government-controlled mortgage companies Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac, or by the Federal Housing Administration.

SunTrust said the probe relates to a private whistleblower lawsuit that was filed under seal, and which remains in its early stages. It said it “engaged in dialogue” with Bharara’s office about a possible resolution to this matter, but was unable to reach an agreement. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.