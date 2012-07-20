UPDATE 2-SunTrust says no dividend raise till 2013

* Q2 EPS $0.50 vs est $0.44

* Q2 provisions for credit losses down 23 pct

* To not request capital return in revised capital plan

July 20 (Reuters) - SunTrust Banks Inc’s second-quarter profit beat estimates on lower loan charge-offs and a decline in provisions for bad loans, and the bank said it had not asked the Federal Reserve to allow it to return additional capital to shareholders.

SunTrust, which suffered large losses due to the financial crisis, was one of the four large U.S. banks whose capital plans, including raising dividends and initiating stock buybacks, was rejected by the Federal Reserve Board earlier this year as part of its stress-test reviews.

The March Fed stress tests, which covered 19 banks, considered whether companies would have enough capital if unemployment spiked again and housing prices took another plunge.

SunTrust representatives said in June that the bank filed its revised plan, but had not provided details about the submission at that time.

In its revised capital plan, the bank elected to not request any return of capital to shareholders due to the close proximity of the resubmission to the 2013 plan, SunTrust said in a statement on Friday.

The submission of the 2013 capital plan is due next January.

Citigroup Inc, which also failed the March stres test, decided not to raise dividend in 2012 when it re-submitted its capital plan in June.

Among the others to have failed the stress test, insurer MetLife Inc received an extension to submit its revised plan until Sept. 30.

Ally noted that it has announced actions designed to improve its capital and liquidity positions, such as a bankruptcy filing for its Residential Capital mortgage unit and a plan to sell its international operations.

EARNINGS BEAT

The Atlanta-based bank that was hit hard by the U.S. mortgage crisis, reported second-quarter net income of $275 million, or 50 cents per share, up from $178 million, or 33 cents per share in the second quarter of 2011.

The results beat analysts’ average estimate of 44 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net charge-offs fell 30 percent to $350 million for the second quarter, while provisions for credit losses fell 23 percent to $300 million.

SunTrust was said to be in talks to sell RidgeWorth Investments in May, just two years after an auction of its multi-boutique asset management failed.

SunTrust shares, which have risen about 40 percent since the start of the year, closed at $24.24 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.