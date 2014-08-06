FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-SunTrust says cooperating with broad U.S. probe into foreclosure expenses
#Market News
August 6, 2014 / 10:50 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-SunTrust says cooperating with broad U.S. probe into foreclosure expenses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 6 (Reuters) - SunTrust Banks Inc : * Says has been cooperating with federal prosecutors in broader-based industry

probe into foreclosure expenses -- SEC filing * Says has been cooperating with office of U.S. attorney for the southern

district of New York * Says probe concerns claims for expenses charged by law firms in connection

with foreclosure of loans backed by fannie mae, freddie mac

or the fha * Says probe relates to a private whistleblower lawsuit that was filed under

seal and remains in its early stages * Says it held unsuccessful settlement talks with U.S. attorney’s office, and

that it is unclear how that office may proceed

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
