FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue-SunTrust Banks sells $450 mln in perpetuals
Sections
Featured
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Trump EPA to propose repealing Obama's climate regulation
Energy & Environment
Trump EPA to propose repealing Obama's climate regulation
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 14, 2012 / 9:15 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue-SunTrust Banks sells $450 mln in perpetuals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 14 (Reuters) - SunTrust Banks Inc on Thursday
sold $450 million of non-cumulative preferred shares, said IFR,
a Thomson Reuters service.
    The size of the deal was increased from the originally
planned $150 million. 
    Morgan Stanley, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup,
Goldman Sachs, SunTrust and UBS were the joint bookrunning
managers for the sale.

BORROWER: SUNTRUST BANKS

AMT $450 MLN    COUPON 5.875 PCT   MATURITY    PERPTUAL
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 25       FIRST PAY    3/15/2013 
MOODY'S Ba1     YIELD N/A          SETTLEMENT  12/2/2012   
S&P BB-PLUS     SPREAD N/A         PAY FREQ    QUARTERLY
FITCH N/A                          NON-CALLABLE   N/A

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.