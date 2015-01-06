FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Malaysia's Sunway Construction plans IPO seen worth $200 mln
January 6, 2015 / 4:10 AM / 3 years ago

Malaysia's Sunway Construction plans IPO seen worth $200 mln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s Sunway Construction Group Bhd plans to list shares on the Kuala Lumpur Stock Exchange in an initial public offering this year, according to a draft IPO prospectus filed with Malaysia’s Securities Commission on Tuesday.

The draft prospectus did not include an estimated size or timing for the IPO, nor the company’s market value. Bankers familiar with the matter expect the sale will raise up to $200 million in mid-2015.

All proceeds raised will go to the firm’s parent company, property to construction conglomerate Sunway Bhd. No new shares will be issued, according to the document.

The construction arm of Sunway, controlled by Malaysian tycoon Jeffrey Cheah, increased its net profit 4 percent to 60.7 million Malaysian ringgit ($17 million) in the first eight months of 2014 from the same period a year earlier, the draft prospectus showed.

RHB is the sole principal adviser of the IPO. Maybank and RHB are the joint global coordinators, joint bookrunners and joint underwriters, the draft showed. HSBC and Standard Chartered are also joint bookrunners.

For the draft prospectus, please click: bit.ly/1HCGwq9 ($1 = 3.5540 Malaysian ringgit)

Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell

