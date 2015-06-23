FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Malaysia's Sunway Construction to set tight bookbuilding range in $133 mln IPO -sources
June 23, 2015 / 8:06 AM / 2 years ago

Malaysia's Sunway Construction to set tight bookbuilding range in $133 mln IPO -sources

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, June 23 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s Sunway Construction Group Bhd IPO-SCOG.KL is likely to set a tight price range for its initial public offering (IPO) bookbuilding process, two people with knowledge of the matter said, due to strong demand from domestic investors.

The top end of the range will value the IPO at 498 million ringgit ($133.35 million). The people declined to be named because they are not authorised to speak to the media.

The company, part of Malaysian construction-to-property conglomerate Sunway Bhd, is likely to set an indicative range of around 1.15 ringgit to 1.20 ringgit per share, and start taking orders on June 29, the people said.

The bottom end of the range has not yet been finalised, they said.

Officials at Sunway were not immediately available to comment.

RHB is the IPO’s principal adviser. RHB and Maybank are joint global coordinators, joint bookrunners and joint underwriters, a draft prospectus showed.

HSBC and Standard Chartered are also joint bookrunners, the draft showed. ($1 = 3.7345 ringgit) (Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
