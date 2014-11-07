Malaysia's Sunway hires banks for $200 mln construction IPO -sources

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Malaysian conglomerate Sunway Bhd has hired three more banks to arrange a stock market listing for its construction unit that could raise up to $200 million, two people familiar with the matter said.

HSBC, Maybank and Standard Chartered will join RHB in working on the initial public offering, the people said.

“The IPO is expected some time in May,” one of the people said, declining to be identified as he was not authorised to speak to the media.

Officials for Sunway were not immediately available to comment.

Sunway, controlled by Malaysian tycoon Jeffrey Cheah, in September announced plans to re-list its construction business in the second quarter of 2015.

Proceeds will be used for working capital purposes and distributed to Sunway investors.

This week, Singaporean sovereign wealth fund GIC Pte Ltd sold its stake in Sunway to raise some $145 million in a book building process handled by CIMB and JPMorgan.

Helped by steady property sales and a strong performance from its construction unit, shares of Sunway have climbed 17.3 percent for the year to date, giving the conglomerate a market value of about $1.7 billion. The benchmark stock index has dropped 1.9 percent so far this year. (Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)