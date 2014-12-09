FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Sunyard System Engineering plans to acquire stakes in an information technology firm for 322.5 mln yuan
Sections
Featured
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
Business
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
Politics
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#IT Services & Consulting
December 9, 2014 / 10:51 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Sunyard System Engineering plans to acquire stakes in an information technology firm for 322.5 mln yuan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Sunyard System Engineering Co Ltd

* Says plans to acquire 75 percent stake in a Shanghai-based information technology firm for 322.5 million yuan ($52.14 million) via cash and share issue

* Says plans to raise up to 60.3 million yuan in private placement of shares to fund the acquisition

* Says shares to resume trading on December 10

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/12m8TJu; bit.ly/1BvD1kF

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.1855 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.