FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Finland's Kesko permitted to buy Suomen Lahikauppa with conditions
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
April 11, 2016 / 11:20 AM / a year ago

Finland's Kesko permitted to buy Suomen Lahikauppa with conditions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, April 11 (Reuters) - Finland’s competition watchdog on Monday obliged retailer Kesko to sell 60 stores to competitors as a condition for acquiring a local convenience store chain Suomen Lahikauppa.

Kesko said it was looking to complete the acquisition as soon as possible.

Kesko, Finland’s second-biggest retailer, in November agreed to buy the loss-making convenience store chain Suomen Lahikauppa for about 60 million euros ($68 million) to boost growth amid tough price competition in the recession-hit country. ($1 = 0.8776 euros) (Reporting by Tuomas Forsell; editing by Jussi Rosendahl)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.