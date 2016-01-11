Finnish competition watchdog to take closer look at Kesko deal

HELSINKI, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Finland’s competition watchdog will conduct an extended review of retailer Kesko’s proposed acquisition of rival Suomen Lahikauppa, noting the strong position a combined group would have.

Kesko agreed in November to buy the loss-making convenience store chain from private equity firm Triton for about 60 million euros ($65 million) to boost growth amid tough price competition in the recession-hit country.

“Following the acquisition, Finnish grocery trade market will further centralise,” the Finnish Competition and Consumer Authority said in a statement.

“(For Kesko) the acquisition creates a monopoly position in some areas with Suomen Lahikauppa stores,” it added.

It added that after the extended investigation, which takes up to three months, it could demand certain conditions for the deal’s approval, or recommend that it should be blocked.

A merger would increase Kesko’s grocery market share in Finland to about 40 percent from 33 percent now.

Finland’s retail sector is already highly concentrated, with market leader S Group having a market share of about 46 percent last year. ($1 = 0.9195 euros) (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Keith Weir)