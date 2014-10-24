BRIEF-Suominen: strategic financial targets for 2015-2017 and dividend distribution

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Suominen Oyj :

* Suominen enters a new strategic period - target level for return on investment increased, dividend policy disclosed

* Says is to distribute approximately 30 pct of its profit for period in annual dividends

* Says strategic financial targets for 2015-2017 include return on investment (ROI) of above 12 pct (previous target level above 10 pct).

* Says 2015-2017 strategic financial targets include gearing ratio principally between 40 pct and 80 pct

* Says strategic targets also include organic net sales growth at a rate that exceeds industry average

* Says if Suominen reaches targeted net sales growth, company’s net sales will amount to approximately 500 euros million by end of 2017

* Says Suominen estimates that during strategic period, it will expend approximately 30 - 50 million euros in growth investments.