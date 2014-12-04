BRIEF-Suominen launches investment program to execute growth strategy

Dec 4 (Reuters) - Suominen Oyj :
* Launches an investment program to execute its growth strategy
* First initiatives in this medium-term plan will be implemented at Suominen’s plants in Alicante, Spain and Paulinia, Brazil
* Is evaluating its opportunities to increase production capacity of its Nakkila plant in Finland
* Value of these three growth initiatives totals about to 4 million euros ($4.93 million) and they all enhance Suominen’s ability to further increase share of value adding products in company’s portfolio Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8120 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)