BRIEF-Suominen launches investment program to execute growth strategy
#Consumer Goods and Retail
December 4, 2014 / 11:22 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Suominen launches investment program to execute growth strategy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 4 (Reuters) - Suominen Oyj :

* Launches an investment program to execute its growth strategy

* First initiatives in this medium-term plan will be implemented at Suominen’s plants in Alicante, Spain and Paulinia, Brazil

* Is evaluating its opportunities to increase production capacity of its Nakkila plant in Finland

* Value of these three growth initiatives totals about to 4 million euros ($4.93 million) and they all enhance Suominen’s ability to further increase share of value adding products in company’s portfolio Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8120 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
