BRIEF-Suominen issues 75 million euro bond as part of refinancing
September 17, 2014 / 5:51 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Suominen issues 75 million euro bond as part of refinancing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 17 (Reuters) - Suominen Oyj

* Says issues 75 million euro bond as part of refinancing

* Says refinances debt portfolio by issuing a 75 million euro senior unsecured bond and renewing a syndicated bank loan facility

* Says bond has a maturity of five years, and it carries a fixed coupon with an interest rate of 4.375 percent per annum

* Says proceeds will be used for repayment of existing bank loans and general corporate purposes

* Says Nordea Markets and Pohjola Markets acted as Joint Lead Managers and Bookrunners of bond

* Says Nordea Bank Plc and Pohjola Bank Plc acted as mandated lead arrangers of bank loan facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)

