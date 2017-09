Jan 30 (Reuters) - Suominen Oyj :

* Q4 revenue 104.8 million euros ($118.50 million) versus 89.8 million euros last year

* Q4 operating profit 6.1 million euros versus 3.7 million euros last year

* Expects that 2015 net sales and operating profit excluding non-recurring items will improve from year 2014

* Proposes that no dividend shall be paid for financial year 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8843 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)