July 18 (Reuters) - Suominen Oyj : * Corporation’s interim report for January 1 - June 30, 2014: Suominen sets

focus on nonwovens; operating profit excluding non-recurring items improved

27% * Says Q2 net sales EUR 95.3 million versus EUR 93.1 million * Q2 operating profit ex. items EUR 5.5 million versus EUR 4.6 million * Suominen repeats its outlook, announced on 11 July 2014