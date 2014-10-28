Thailand's Supalai says housing demand to boost 2015 revenue by 15 pct

BANGKOK, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Thai property developer Supalai Pcl said on Tuesday it expected continued housing demand to boost revenue by 15 percent to at least 23 billion baht ($709.7 million) in 2015.

The company plans to launch at least 27 projects worth a combined 30 billion baht next year, Deputy Managing Director Tritecha Tangmathitham told reporters.

“High household debts have not affected the purchasing power of property buyers and we expect demand to continue until next year,” he said, adding household debts were mostly in the rental sector. ($1 = 32.4100 Thai Baht) (Reporting by Saranya Suksomkij; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)