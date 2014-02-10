FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Super Group says H1 adjusted HEPS up 30 pct to 126 cents
#Credit Markets
February 10, 2014

BRIEF-Super Group says H1 adjusted HEPS up 30 pct to 126 cents

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Super Group Ltd : * Says H1 revenue +31% R7,1 billion * Says H1 profit before taxation +21% R592 million * Says H1 adjusted heps up 30% 126 cents * Says H1 operating profit marginally down to 9.1% * Says Super group’s net debt position at 31 December 2013 increased to R241 million * Weak rand,interest rate hikes, higher fuel prices, inflationary pressures, high unemployment rates to hamper growth * Australian economy, for the same period, is expected to grow at a slower rate than previously experienced * Says increase in total assets of 12.9% to R11,915 million was mainly as a result of capex of R461 million * The outlook for the South African economy is subdued given the low gdp growth reported over the last 12 months * Says believes that there are opportunities to expand its core businesses * Says sanral’s e-toll system on 3 December 2013 will negatively impact on all areas of the group’s business

