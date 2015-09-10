FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Africa's Super Group offers 22 pct discount in $65 mln rights issue
Sections
Featured
Florida's elderly test response efforts
Irma
Florida's elderly test response efforts
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
September 10, 2015 / 6:05 AM / 2 years ago

S.Africa's Super Group offers 22 pct discount in $65 mln rights issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 10 (Reuters) - South African transport logistics firm Super Group plans to raise 900 million rand ($65 million) via a rights issue to fund an acquisition, it said on Thursday.

The 11.7 for every 100 equity cash call was priced at 25.70 rand per share, a 22.1 percent discount to Wednesday’s closing price of 33 rand.

The rights offer is underwritten by Investec for up to 1.1 billion rand.

The bulk of the money will be used to fund Super Group’s 79.2 million euro ($88.7 million) acquisition of a 75 percent stake in Germany’s Telo Zwei Vermögensverwaltung GmbH, which owns transport firm IN tIME Holdings.

IN tIME operates in Germany, Sweden, Hungary, Romania, the Czech Republic and Poland with clients in the auto, pharmaceutical and electronic industries.

($1 = 13.8560 rand)

$1 = 0.8931 euros Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.