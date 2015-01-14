UPDATE 1-China's Superb Summit says Muddy Waters' comments on accounts 'misleading'

* Muddy Waters had questioned Superb Summit’s balance sheet

* Superb Summit shares are suspended since Nov 20

* Shares had nearly quadrupled in the previous 12 months (Adds details of reporter visiting the company last month)

By Lisa Jucca and Alice Du

HONG KONG, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Chinese timber supplier Superb Summit International Group has described comments by independent research firm Muddy Waters in November that questioned its accounts as “misleading” without providing further clarification.

Superb Summit’s comment, issued in a statement late on Tuesday, was the Hong Kong-listed company’s first official reaction to a critical Muddy Waters research note issued on Nov. 20. The company, whose shares have been suspended since then, said it would publish a clarification “in due course”.

In its Tuesday statement, Superb Summit said the Muddy Waters report “contained misleading statements and fabricated contents to asperse the company and its subsidiaries”. Worth about $1.5 billion by market value, Superb Summit has its operations in mainland China.

The research firm in its November report questioned the timber company’s balance sheet and the value of assets it owns. Its founder, Carson Block, is a short-seller who has exposed accounting problems at a slew of Chinese firms.

Muddy Waters’ Block did not immediately respond to an email requesting comment on the Superb Summit reaction.

When a Reuters reporter visited Superb Summit’s Hong Kong office in December, a woman answered the doorbell.

“My boss is not in Hong Kong right now. We don’t accept interviews,” she said. She refused to give any contact information and turned off the lights in the office after the conversation.

Questions over accounting at several other Chinese-listed companies in the past year have left a cloud over investing in Chinese stocks at a time when Beijing is keen to lure investors through a recently created trade link between Hong Kong and Shanghai.

Before November’s suspension, Superb Summit’s shares had nearly quadrupled over a 12-month period compared with a 5.8 percent rise in Hong Kong’s main Hang Seng Index, Thomson Reuters data show.

The share price jump mainly occurred in the run-up to Superb Summit’s acquisition of an 80 percent stake in a Chinese coal liquefaction company, Beijing Jin Fe Te, in May 2014. In its report, Muddy Waters challenged the value of that asset. ($1 = 7.7534 Hong Kong dollars) (Editing by Kenneth Maxwell and Muralikumar Anantharaman)