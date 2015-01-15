FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 2-China's Superb Summit says Muddy Waters' comments on accounts 'misleading'
January 15, 2015 / 3:05 AM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 2-China's Superb Summit says Muddy Waters' comments on accounts 'misleading'

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Muddy Waters had questioned Superb Summit’s balance sheet

* Superb Summit shares suspended since Nov 20

* Shares had nearly quadrupled in the previous 12 months (Adds new Muddy Waters comments in fifth paragraph)

By Lisa Jucca and Alice Du

HONG KONG, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Chinese timber supplier Superb Summit International Group has described comments by independent research firm Muddy Waters in November that questioned its accounts as “misleading” without providing further clarification.

Superb Summit’s comment, issued in a statement late on Tuesday, was the Hong Kong-listed company’s first official reaction to a critical Muddy Waters research note issued on Nov. 20. The company, whose shares have been suspended since then, said it would publish a clarification “in due course”.

In its Tuesday statement, Superb Summit said the Muddy Waters report “contained misleading statements and fabricated contents to asperse the company and its subsidiaries.” Worth about $1.5 billion by market value, Superb Summit has its operations in mainland China.

The research firm in its November report questioned the timber company’s balance sheet and the value of assets it owns. Its founder, Carson Block, is a short-seller who has exposed accounting problems at a slew of Chinese firms.

“Everything about Superb Summit is empty, including its response, which evidently took eight weeks to write,” Block said in an email statement issued late on Wednesday.

When a Reuters reporter visited Superb Summit’s Hong Kong office in December, a woman answered the doorbell.

“My boss is not in Hong Kong right now. We don’t accept interviews,” she said, declining to give any contact information.

Questions over accounting at several other Chinese-listed companies in the past year have left a cloud over investing in Chinese stocks at a time when Beijing is keen to lure investors through a recently created trade link between Hong Kong and Shanghai.

Before November’s suspension, Superb Summit’s shares had nearly quadrupled over a 12-month period compared with a 5.8 percent rise in Hong Kong’s main Hang Seng Index, Thomson Reuters data show.

The share price jump mainly occurred in the run-up to Superb Summit’s acquisition of an 80 percent stake in a Chinese coal liquefaction company, Beijing Jin Fe Te, in May 2014. In its report, Muddy Waters challenged the value of that asset. ($1 = 7.7534 Hong Kong dollars) (Editing by Kenneth Maxwell and Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
