Shares of Superb Summit fall after short seller questions balance sheet

HONG KONG, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Shares of Hong Kong-listed investment holding company Superb Summit International Group fell 1.3 percent on Thursday after short seller Muddy Waters’ Carson Block said he was shorting the company.

Block, speaking at the Sohn conference in London, said Superb Summit has weak growth margins, and questioned the extent of its forestry holdings and how it could have a market value of $1.6 billion. Superb Summit declined to comment.

Shares of Superb Summit were set to open down 1.3 percent at HK$1.53, lagging a flat benchmark Hang Seng Index. (Reporting by Anne Marie Roantree and Yimou Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates)