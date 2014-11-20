INTERVIEW-Muddy Waters' calls HK-listed Superb Summit 'an empty box'

HONG KONG, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Carson Block, the founder of investment research firm Muddy Waters, on Thursday accused Hong Kong-listed timber firm Superb Summit of being “an empty box” with little of no value.

In a phone interview with Reuters, Block said Muddy Waters, which is shorting Superb Summit, was not able to verify that the company actually owned forestry assets valued at HK$3.4 billion Hong Kong dollars ($438.4 million) in its accounts.

Superb Summit declined to comment when asked about the allegations made by Muddy Waters.

“We have tried to find ownership of these forestry assets and have been unable to do so,” Block told Reuters.

Assuming Superb Summit actually owned the forest assets, they would be worth less than HK$200 million, Block said.

The value of other Superb Summit assets was also questionable, he said: “To us, Superb Summit is an empty box.” (1 US dollar = 7.7557 Hong Kong dollar) (Reporting and writing by Lisa Jucca; Additional reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Alex Richardson)