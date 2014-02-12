Supercell to launch new game after sales soar in 2013

HELSINKI, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Finnish mobile game maker Supercell plans to launch a third game next month, hoping to replicate its success with hits “Clash of Clans” and “Hay Day” that helped it to earn $892 million in revenue last year.

In October, Supercell sold a 51 percent stake in the company to Japanese tech and telecoms group SoftBank Corp for 150 billion yen, a deal that valued it at $3 billion - more than Zynga, which sold former hits such as “FarmVille.”

The growth in revenue from $101 million in 2012 underscores Supercell’s spectacular rise since it was founded in 2010. Its popular games “Clash of Clans” and “Hay Day” reached the top spot in Apple’s App Store in 137 and 96 countries respectively, SoftBank said in October.

Supercell said its annual earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) grew to $464 million from $51 million in 2012 and a loss in 2011.

It did not provide any details about the new game. (Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Mark Potter)