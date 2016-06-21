FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tencent to buy Finnish gaming firm Supercell from SoftBank, others in $8.6 bln deal
June 21, 2016 / 10:30 AM / a year ago

Tencent to buy Finnish gaming firm Supercell from SoftBank, others in $8.6 bln deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, June 21 (Reuters) - China's biggest gaming and social network company Tencent Holdings said on Tuesday it will buy most of Finnish mobile gaming firm Supercell from SoftBank Group Corp and other shareholders in a deal valued at roughly $8.6 billion.

Tencent will, over three instalments, acquire about 84.3 percent of Supercell via a wholly owned consortium, including all of SoftBank's 72.2 percent stake, the Chinese company said.

That consortium will then be open to unidentified co-investors, though Tencent expects to maintain a 50 percent voting interest, the firm said.

Supercell's current management will keep their operational independence and the company will remain in Finland, Tencent's statement said. (Reporting by Paul Carsten; Additional reporting by Jussi Rosendahl in Helsinki; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

