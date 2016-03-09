FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 9, 2016 / 10:31 AM / a year ago

Clash of Clans maker reports higher 2015 profit and sales

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HELSINKI, March 9 (Reuters) - Finnish mobile games maker Supercell reported on Wednesday a rise in sales and core profit last year, due to the continuing success of hit titles Clash of Clans, Hay Day and Boom Beach.

Supercell said earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation increased to 848 million euros ($930 million) from 515 million in 2014, while revenue rose to 2.11 billion euros from 1.55 billion.

Chief Executive Ilkka Paananen said growth was driven by rising sales in Asia, particularly in China, where Supercell released Clash of Clans in all the main mobile application stores in 2015.

In Supercell’s games, a significant part of revenue comes from in-game purchases. The company was listed the top earning application publisher in the iOS App Store and the Google Play Store in 2015 by research company App Annie, ahead of Candy Crush maker King.

Japanese tech and telecoms company SoftBank Corp, which owns a majority stake in Supercell, increased its holding in the company to 77.3 percent during last year.

$1 = 0.9114 euros Reporting by Tuomas Forsell; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
