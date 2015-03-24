"Clash of Clans" mobile game maker says profit doubled in 2014

HELSINKI, March 24 (Reuters) - Finnish mobile game company Supercell reported on Tuesday that its core profit doubled and sales tripled last year on the back of profitable hit games “Clash of Clans”, “Hay Day” and “Boom Beach”.

Supercell said earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization increased to 515 million euros ($564 million) from 243 million in 2013, while revenue rose to 1,545 million euros from 519 million.

Chief Executive Ilkka Paananen said in the statement that the rapid growth was due to users’ commitment to the firm’s games. In Supercell’s games, a significant part of revenue comes from in-game purchases.

Japanese tech and telecoms company SoftBank Corp in 2013 bought 51 percent of Supercell for about $1.5 billion. ($1 = 0.9132 euros) (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; editing by David Clarke)