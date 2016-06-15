FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Tencent nears deal to buy majority stake in Supercell-source
June 15, 2016 / 6:45 PM / a year ago

CORRECTED-Tencent nears deal to buy majority stake in Supercell-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects paragraph 1 to say deal will value Supercell at more than $9 billion, not that the stake purchase is for more than $9 billion)

June 15 (Reuters) - Tencent Holdings Ltd, China’s biggest social network and online entertainment firm, is nearing a deal to buy a majority stake in Supercell Oy, which will value the mobile game maker at more than $9 billion, a source familiar with the matter said.

Tencent plans to buy the stake in Supercell, the Finnish company behind the mobile game ‘Clash of Clans’, from SoftBank Group Corp.

The Wall Street Journal first reported the deal on Wednesday. (goo.gl/XqrgZy) (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru and Liana Baker in San Francisco; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
