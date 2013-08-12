RPT-SuperDerivatives adds Fitch Solutions CDS pricing to market data platform

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Fitch Solutions is pleased to announce that SuperDerivatives, a leading provider of real-time market data, risk management and valuation services, has added the availability of Fitch’s CDS Pricing Service to its market data platform, DGX.

SuperDerivatives’ credit derivative service provides independent pricing, analytics and data for an extensive range of single names, indices and index tranches, sourced from a variety of top tier banks, exchanges, interdealer brokers, smaller regional banks, local brokers and data aggregators. The addition of Fitch’s CDS Pricing Service, which covers up to 3,000 single name CDS contracts, will further add to SuperDerivatives’ comprehensive valuation services over the DGX platform.

Fitch Solutions’ valuation tools use independent pricing data from contributing market participants who use it to mark their books. It also provides CDS pricing intelligence that can be used for valuations, regulatory, accounting and risk management purposes.

The DGX platform provides the widest coverage of cash and derivatives products direct to users’ desktop, iPad or mobile device. It is entirely free-text based and is driven by a very powerful search engine. Features include advanced chat facilities, live news and commentary from multiple sources, twitter integration and live business television channels and a third-party app store, which allows specialist vendors to develop additional functionality for the platform.

David Gershon, CEO of SuperDerivatives, comments: “As the demand for market data continues to move away from the traditional terminal-based approach, we continuously look to improve the user experience and deliver independent and accurate data.”

“This latest addition from Fitch Solutions shows our commitment to providing data from a wide range of sources, and demonstrates yet again that SuperDerivatives’ award-winning data and cutting-edge technology makes DGX a compelling proposition for our clients.”

Ian Rothery, Fitch Solutions’ Global Head of Strategic Partnerships, comments, “Today’s announcement shows that we are committed to developing solutions that support the needs of our market data partners, enabling financial professionals to access Fitch data on the platform or service of their choice.”