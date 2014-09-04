FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-SuperGroup Q1 total sales up 15.9 pct
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Maria's next target: Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands
Hurricane Maria
Maria's next target: Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
September 4, 2014 / 6:10 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-SuperGroup Q1 total sales up 15.9 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 4 (Reuters) - Supergroup Plc

* Total sales for Q1 period increasing by 15.9% to £87.0m

* New retail warehousing operation and merchandising management system are performing to plan

* Total retail sales in period were up 13.6% at £60.4m

* As anticipated, like-for-like sales in quarter were down 3.7%

* Wholesale sales for period increased 21.6% to £26.6m

* Order book for autumn/winter 2014/15 has now closed and initial indications are that orders have increased by 10%

* Remain confident that we have platform to deliver profitable growth in current year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.