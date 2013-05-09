BRIEF-SuperGroup Q4 sales up 15.3 pct

LONDON, May 9 (Reuters) - SuperGroup PLC : * Group well placed to deliver underlying profit before tax in line with market

expectations1 * Total group sales for the fourth quarter have increased by 15.3% to £86.8M * Total retail sales in the 13-week period were £43.8M, an increase of 10.9% on

last year * Wholesale sales for the 13-week period were £43.0M, +20.2% on the prior year * Group start to move back towards historic levels of space growth in FY 2014

as develops European presence * Retail like-for-like3 sales for the quarter were up 5.0%