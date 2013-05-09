FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 9, 2013 / 6:26 AM / in 4 years

BRIEF-SuperGroup Q4 sales up 15.3 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 9 (Reuters) - SuperGroup PLC : * Group well placed to deliver underlying profit before tax in line with market

expectations1 * Total group sales for the fourth quarter have increased by 15.3% to £86.8M * Total retail sales in the 13-week period were £43.8M, an increase of 10.9% on

last year * Wholesale sales for the 13-week period were £43.0M, +20.2% on the prior year * Group start to move back towards historic levels of space growth in FY 2014

as develops European presence * Retail like-for-like3 sales for the quarter were up 5.0%

