FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SuperGroup founder steps aside as Sutherland named CEO
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Apparel & Accessories
October 22, 2014 / 6:21 AM / 3 years ago

SuperGroup founder steps aside as Sutherland named CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 22 (Reuters) - SuperGroup, the British company behind the Superdry fashion brand, on Wednesday named ex-Co-operative Group boss Euan Sutherland as its new chief executive, replacing its founder Julian Dunkerton.

Sutherland, who has over 19 years experience in the retail sector having held roles with firms such as B&Q, Dixons and Coca-Cola, had been a non-executive director at SuperGroup for two years.

Dunkerton, who grew the fashion chain from a market stall in Cheltenham, will move to the newly created role of Founder and Product and Brand Director with immediate effect, the firm said. (Reporting by Neil Maidment; editing by James Davey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.