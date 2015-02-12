SuperGroup COO to leave firm

LONDON, Feb 12 (Reuters) - SuperGroup, the British firm behind the Superdry fashion brand, has parted company with its chief operating officer.

The firm said on Thursday that Susanne Given, who joined SuperGroup in 2012, has stepped down from the board as a director with immediate effect and will leave the business “in order to explore other opportunities.”

SuperGroup said Given’s responsibilities will be absorbed by the executive team with the heads of UK retail, IT and logistics reporting directly to Chief Executive Euan Sutherland.

Sutherland, the former boss of the Co-op, joined as CEO in October, replacing Julian Dunkerton who founded the firm 30 years ago.

Shares in SuperGroup, down a third over the last year, closed Wednesday at 1,058 pence, valuing the business at 858 million pounds ($1.31 billion). ($1 = 0.6563 pounds) (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton)