SuperGroup cuts profit outlook as warm weather bites again
October 31, 2014 / 7:19 AM / 3 years ago

SuperGroup cuts profit outlook as warm weather bites again

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 31 (Reuters) - SuperGroup, the British company behind the Superdry fashion brand, cut its full-year profit guidance on Friday, saying it had become the latest retailer to see demand for its winter wares fall victim to an unsually warm autumn.

The company said it expected full-year profit to now be in the range of 60 to 65 million pounds ($104 million), versus analyst forecasts of between 69 and 73 million pounds, according to Reuters data.

Total retail sales in its second quarter to Oct. 25 were up 11.4 percent, including new space, but fell 4.2 percent at stores open over a year.

1 US dollar = 0.6263 British pound Reporting by Neil Maidment; editing by Kate Holton

