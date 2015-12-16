Superdry owner reports jump in first-half profit 

LONDON, Dec 16 (Reuters) - SuperGroup, the owner of British fashion brand Superdry, reported a 54 percent rise in first-half profit on Wednesday in what it termed strong trading at its stores and online, and said it was well-placed for Christmas.

The company, which tied up with actor Idris Elba to launch a range last month, posted underlying pretax profit of 19.3 million pounds ($29 million) on group sales of 254.7 million pounds, up 22.3 percent.

Like-for-like sales in its stores rose 17.2 percent, a reversal of the 4.1 percent drop it recorded for the same period a year ago.  ($1 = 0.6646 pounds) (Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Sarah Young)