FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Superdry owner reports jump in first-half profit 
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
December 16, 2015 / 7:51 AM / 2 years ago

Superdry owner reports jump in first-half profit 

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 16 (Reuters) - SuperGroup, the owner of British fashion brand Superdry, reported a 54 percent rise in first-half profit on Wednesday in what it termed strong trading at its stores and online, and said it was well-placed for Christmas.

The company, which tied up with actor Idris Elba to launch a range last month, posted underlying pretax profit of 19.3 million pounds ($29 million) on group sales of 254.7 million pounds, up 22.3 percent.

Like-for-like sales in its stores rose 17.2 percent, a reversal of the 4.1 percent drop it recorded for the same period a year ago.  ($1 = 0.6646 pounds) (Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Sarah Young)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.