Superdry-owner SuperGroup posts 30 pct fall in H1 profit
December 11, 2014

Superdry-owner SuperGroup posts 30 pct fall in H1 profit

LONDON, Dec 11 (Reuters) - SuperGroup, the owner of clothing brand Superdry, posted a 30 percent fall in profit in the first half, a period when its summer ranges received a mixed reaction from shoppers and warm autumn weather hurt sales of winter items.

The group reported underlying pretax profit of 12.5 million pounds ($19.6 million) for the six months to Oct 25, down from 17.9 million a year earlier, on revenue up 8.4 percent to 208.2 million pounds. Like-for-like sales fell 4.1 percent, it said.

It stuck to its outlook given on Oct 31 of full-year profit between 60 million and 65 million pounds. ($1 = 0.6366 pounds) (Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton)

