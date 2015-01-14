SuperGroup upbeat after Christmas sales surge

LONDON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - SuperGroup, the owner of clothing brand Superdry, said it was confident of meeting its full-year profit target after a healthy jump in sales over the Christmas period.

The British group said on Wednesday like-for-like sales for the 11 weeks to Jan. 10 grew by 12.4 percent, with online orders particularly strong.

The performance meant it expected to deliver full-year profit of 60-65 million pounds ($98.5 million), SuperGroup said.