SuperGroup upbeat after Christmas sales surge
January 14, 2015 / 7:15 AM / 3 years ago

SuperGroup upbeat after Christmas sales surge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - SuperGroup, the owner of clothing brand Superdry, said it was confident of meeting its full-year profit target after a healthy jump in sales over the Christmas period.

The British group said on Wednesday like-for-like sales for the 11 weeks to Jan. 10 grew by 12.4 percent, with online orders particularly strong.

The performance meant it expected to deliver full-year profit of 60-65 million pounds ($98.5 million), SuperGroup said.

$1 = 0.6598 pounds Reporting by Neil Maidment; editing by Kate Holton

