FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Superior Energy sees weak 3rd-qtr profit on Hurricane Isaac
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 2, 2012 / 10:26 PM / in 5 years

Superior Energy sees weak 3rd-qtr profit on Hurricane Isaac

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Oilfield services company Superior Energy Services Inc estimated a weak third-quarter profit as operations in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico were hit by Hurricane Isaac.

Shares of the Houston-based company were down 4 percent in extended trade. They closed at $20.36 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

Superior Energy estimated an operating profit of 52 to 55 cents per share for the quarter ended September. It reported a profit of 73 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.

Hurricane Isaac, which struck the Louisiana coast on Aug. 28, nearly shut all oil production in the Gulf of Mexico at one point.

The company also said during the third quarter its customers cut spending.

“The pace of reduction (in U.S. land drilling activity) was greater than we anticipated as our customers have taken action to contain their 2012 spending to budgeted levels,” Chief Executive David Dunlap said.

Oilfield services companies including Halliburton Co , the largest provider of such services in the United States, have also warned of a drop in activity in the home market during the third quarter.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.