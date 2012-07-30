FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Superior Energy cuts full-year adjusted profit forecast
July 30, 2012 / 9:16 PM / 5 years ago

Superior Energy cuts full-year adjusted profit forecast

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Cuts FY adj cont ops EPS to $2.75 to $3.05 vs est $3.08

* Q2 adj cont ops EPS $0.83 vs est. $0.82

* Q2 rev $1.24 bln vs est. $1.28 bln

July 30 (Reuters) - Superior Energy Services Inc’s second-quarter profit marginally beat analysts’ estimates, but the oilfield services company cut its full-year earnings outlook citing weakness in natural gas prices.

U.S. natural gas prices tumbled to their lowest in a decade during the second quarter as output from vast new shale rock fields overwhelmed demand.

The company now expects 2012 adjusted earnings from continuing operations to be in the range of $2.75 to $3.05 per share, down from the $3.30 to $3.60 per share it forecast in April.

Analysts were expecting earnings of $3.08 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

“Continued low natural gas prices, a lower realized crude oil price and significant reductions in natural gas liquids prices are impacting our customers’ cash flows, leading to reduced spending in the second half of 2012,” Superior’s Chief Executive David Dunlap said in a statement.

Second-quarter net income rose to $141.9 million, or 92 cents per share, from $48 million, or 60 cents per share, last year.

Excluding items, earnings from continuing operations was 83 cents, a penny higher than analysts’ estimates.

Revenue more-than-doubled to $1.24 billion, but came in below analysts’ average estimate of $1.28 billion.

Shares of Houston-based Superior were down 5 percent at $22.1 on trading after the bell. They closed at $23.31 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.

