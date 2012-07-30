UPDATE 1-Superior Energy cuts FY adj profit outlook, shares slip

* Cuts FY adj cont ops EPS to $2.75 to $3.05 vs est $3.08

* Q2 adj cont ops EPS $0.83 vs est. $0.82

* Q2 rev $1.24 bln vs est. $1.28 bln

* Shares down 10 pct after-market

July 30 (Reuters) - Superior Energy Services Inc slashed its full-year earnings outlook citing weakness in natural gas prices, sending the oilfield services provider’s shares down 10 percent after the bell.

U.S. natural gas prices tumbled to their lowest in a decade during the second quarter as output from vast new shale rock fields overwhelmed demand.

The company now expects 2012 adjusted earnings from continuing operations to be in the range of $2.75 to $3.05 per share, down from the $3.30 to $3.60 per share it forecast in April.

Analysts were expecting earnings of $3.08 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

“Continued low natural gas prices, a lower realized crude oil price and significant reductions in natural gas liquids prices are impacting our customers’ cash flows, leading to reduced spending in the second half of 2012,” Superior’s Chief Executive David Dunlap said in a statement.

“We expect lower utilization in our services businesses and pricing pressure in many of the oil and liquids basins as competitors continue to relocate capacity to these markets from the dry gas basins,” Dunlap said.

The company, which earns over 60 percent of its revenue from U.S. land prospects, said there would be some slowdown in activity over the second half of 2012, mirroring the outlooks of other land drilling services companies.

Earlier this month, larger rival Nabors Industries Ltd said it was hit by the U.S. surplus of pressure pumping equipment as drillers pull out of natural gas basins due to low prices.

Superior Energy’s second-quarter earnings marginally beat analysts’ expectations, but revenue missed estimates.

This comes after the top three oilfield services companies, Schlumberger, Halliburton Co and Baker Hughes Inc reported a better-than-expected profit.

Shares of the Houston-based company were down $2.31 at $21 after the bell. They closed at $23.31 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.