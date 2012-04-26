FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Superior Energy posts higher profit on drilling demand
April 26, 2012 / 9:46 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Superior Energy posts higher profit on drilling demand

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Superior Energy Q1 EPS $0.42 vs $0.19 last year

* Superior Energy Q1 rev up 151 pct to $966.8 mln

* Oil States Q1 EPS $2.43 vs $1.13 last year

* Oil States Q1 rev up 45 pct to $1.1 bln

April 26 (Reuters) - Superior Energy Services Inc posted a higher first-quarter profit on strong growth at its drilling and services segment, and raised its full-year profit forecast.

The oilfield services company raised its 2012 profit outlook to $3.30-$3.60 per share, from the $3.20-$3.60 per share it forecast earlier.

Analysts on average were expecting $3.29 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

January-March net income rose to $53.9 million, or 42 cents per share, from $15.5 million, or 19 cents per share, a year ago.

Revenue rose 151 percent to $966.8 million,

Analysts had expected earnings of 59 cents per share on revenue of $919.8 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Smaller peer Oil States International Inc posted a higher first-quarter profit as increased drilling in the United States boosted sales at its tubular services business.

January-March net income rose to $135.1 million, or $2.43 per share, from $62.1 million, or $1.13 per share, a year ago.

Revenue rose 45 percent to $1.1 billion.

Analysts had expected earnings of $1.79 per share on revenue of $994.8 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Superior Energy’s shares closed at $26.55, while Oil States’ closed at $73.81 on the New York Stock exchange on Thursday.

