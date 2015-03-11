FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-BRIEF-Supernus Q4 earnings per share $0.10 (March 10)
March 11, 2015 / 9:29 PM / 3 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects 6th and 9th bullets to show that the outlook is for product revenue, not company’s total revenue) March 10 (Reuters) - Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc : * Announces fourth quarter and full year 2014 results * Q4 earnings per share $0.10 * Q4 revenue $30.8 million * Q4 revenue view $24.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * Q4 earnings per share view $-0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * Sees FY 2015 product revenue up about 50 percent * For full year 2015, the company estimates operating income ranging from $6 million to $10 million * FY 2015 earnings per share view $0.24, revenue view $141.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * For Full Year 2015, sees total product revenue between $130 million to $140 million * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage

