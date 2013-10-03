FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Institutions commit to $240 mln in Super-Sol bonds
October 3, 2013 / 7:15 AM / 4 years ago

Institutions commit to $240 mln in Super-Sol bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TEL AVIV, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Super-Sol, Israel’s largest supermarket chain, said it received precommitments for 850 million shekels ($240 million) worth of bonds from institutional investors, above the 500 million shekels it had sought to raise.

The company decided to increase the size of the issuance after receiving orders totalling 1.45 billion shekels.

Super-Sol will complete the offering of the two new series of bonds in the coming days with a tender to the public. The funds will be used mainly to refund existing debt.

Super-Sol is controlled by IDB Holding Corp, the conglomerate owned by Israeli businessman Nochi Dankner.

$1 = 3.54 shekels Reporting by Tova Cohen

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
