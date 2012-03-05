FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S&P Maalot cuts Super-Sol outlook to negative
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
March 5, 2012 / 1:11 PM / in 6 years

S&P Maalot cuts Super-Sol outlook to negative

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM, March 5 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s Maalot on Monday lowered its ratings outlook for Super-Sol , Israel’s largest supermarket chain, saying the company’s liquidity was less than satisfactory.

The Israeli unit of S&P reduced its outlook for Super-Sol to negative from stable and reffirmed its AA- rating.

Maalot said it was likely that Super-Sol’s profit will be hit from regulatory intervention and increased competition in the food sector.

The company earlier in the day reported a rise in fourth-quarter profit to 107 million shekels ($28 million) from 89 million a year earlier.

$1 = 3.80 shekels Reporting by Steven Scheer

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.