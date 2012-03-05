S&P Maalot cuts Super-Sol outlook to negative

JERUSALEM, March 5 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s Maalot on Monday lowered its ratings outlook for Super-Sol , Israel’s largest supermarket chain, saying the company’s liquidity was less than satisfactory.

The Israeli unit of S&P reduced its outlook for Super-Sol to negative from stable and reffirmed its AA- rating.

Maalot said it was likely that Super-Sol’s profit will be hit from regulatory intervention and increased competition in the food sector.

The company earlier in the day reported a rise in fourth-quarter profit to 107 million shekels ($28 million) from 89 million a year earlier.