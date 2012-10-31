FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Israel's Super-Sol Q3 profit more than doubles
October 31, 2012 / 2:00 PM / in 5 years

Israel's Super-Sol Q3 profit more than doubles

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TEL AVIV, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Israel’s largest supermarket chain Super-Sol said third-quarter net profit more than doubled on record revenue as the company expanded its discount store chain and implemented cost saving measures.

Quarterly net profit jumped to 70 million shekels ($18 million) from 32 million a year earlier as revenue rose to 3.04 billion shekels from 3.0 billion, the company said on Wednesday.

The bottom line in the third quarter was also boosted by a one-time gain of 17 million shekels from a real estate sale.

Same store sales fell 0.4 percent in the quarter from a year ago.

Last year’s results were hit by a consumer revolt and boycotts that started with a protest over the rising price of cottage cheese and culminated in rallies involving hundreds of thousands of Israelis. The consumer protests, the largest in Israel’s history, prompted retailers and foodmakers to lower prices.

Super-Sol is controlled by IDB Holding Corp.

$1 = 3.88 shekels Reporting by Tova Cohen

