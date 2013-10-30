FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Israeli retailer Super-Sol Q3 profit drops
October 30, 2013 / 8:17 AM / 4 years ago

Israeli retailer Super-Sol Q3 profit drops

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Israel’s largest supermarket chain, Super-Sol reported a drop in quarterly net profit, after a sale of assets and a capital loss write-off had boosted profits a year earlier.

Super-Sol said it earned 34 million shekels ($9.6 million) in the third quarter, down from 70 million in the same period in 2012.

Revenue grew 1.2 percent to a record 3.075 billion shekels. Same store sales slipped 0.6 percent from a year ago.

Super-Sol is controlled by IDB Holding Corp, the conglomerate owned by Israeli businessman Nochi Dankner.

$1 = 3.51 shekels Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch

