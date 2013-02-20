Israeli retailer Super-Sol Q4 net profit falls

TEL AVIV, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Super-Sol, Israel’s largest supermarket chain, reported a sharp drop in quarterly net profit on Wednesday after the year-earlier period was boosted by a rise in the value of real estate and large one-time gains.

Super-Sol posted fourth-quarter net profit of 56 million shekels ($15 million), down from 108 million a year earlier. Its bottom line in the 2011 quarter benefited from a rise in the value of its real estate for investment of 35 million shekels, compared with a decline of 3 million in 2012.

The 2012 quarterly profit was also impacted by a rise in the minimum wage, which increased salary expenses.

Revenue rose 1.3 percent to 2.82 billion shekels. Same store sales fell 0.8 percent in the quarter from a year ago.

Super-Sol announced a dividend of 180 million shekels, or 0.817 shekels a share.

The company said it would continue to implement efficiency measures and strengthen its strategic infrastructure to boost profitability.

Super-Sol said it plans to set up a separate wholly owned subsidiary for most of its real estate assets during the first quarter of 2013. It is looking at transferring up to 68 branches valued at 1.7 billion shekels to the subsidiary as well as properties for investment worth up to 384 million shekels and five branches in the process of being built.

This move is aimed at enabling the company to develop and increase the value of its real estate.

Super-Sol is controlled by IDB Holding Corp, a conglomerate owned by businessman Nochi Dankner.