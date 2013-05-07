FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Israeli retailer Super-Sol Q1 profit up 45 pct
May 7, 2013 / 7:17 AM / in 4 years

Israeli retailer Super-Sol Q1 profit up 45 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TEL AVIV, May 7 (Reuters) - Super-Sol, Israel’s largest supermarket chain, reported a 45 percent jump in quarterly net profit on Tuesday due to rising sales in its discount stores and cost cutting measures.

Super-Sol posted first-quarter net profit of 55 million shekels ($15 million), up from 38 million a year earlier. Revenue increased 6.3 percent to 2.98 billion shekels.

Same store sales rose 4 percent in the quarter from a year ago due to the timing of the week-long Passover holiday, which occurred in the first quarter this year.

Super-Sol in March set up a separate wholly owned subsidiary for most of its real estate assets. It transferred 68 branches valued at 1.7 billion shekels to the subsidiary as well as properties for investment worth 383 million shekels and five branches in the process of being built.

This move is aimed at enabling the company to develop and increase the value of its real estate.

Super-Sol is controlled by IDB Holding Corp, the conglomerate owned by Israeli businessman Nochi Dankner.

$1 = 3.57 shekels Reporting by Tova Cohen

